Brazil's Americanas CEO Rial resigns amid 'accounting inconsistencies'

SAO PAULO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Americanas SA AMER3.SA said on Wednesday its chief executive and chief financial office had resigned after the discovery of around 20 billion reais ($3.88 billion) in accounting "inconsistencies."

The departure of Lojas Americanas CEO Sergio Rial comes less than two week after he took over the job, after serving as at the helm of lender Santander Brasil SANB11.SA for roughly six years.

CFO Andre Covre had joined Lojas Americanas, long controlled by Brazilian billionaires Jorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Telles and Carlos Alberto Sicupira, founders of 3G Capital, at the same time as Rial.

In late 2021, the 3G founders had reduced their stake in the retailer as part of a restructuring but continue to be "reference shareholders."

The disparities found "reduced the balance in the suppliers account related to previous fiscal years" and are estimated to be of around 20 billion reais ($3.88 billion), Americanas said in a securities filing.

The firm also estimated that the cash impact of the inconsistencies is not material. However, it is not possible to assess all of its impacts on Americanas income statement and balance sheet.

Among the inconsistencies, Americanas said there was supplier financing operations in which the firm is a debtor to financial institutions and are not "adequately reflected in the suppliers account in the financial statements dated Sept. 30, 2022," it said.

($1 = 5.1600 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Christian Plumb)

