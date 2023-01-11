US Markets

Brazil's Americanas CEO resigns amid 'accounting inconsistencies'

January 11, 2023 — 04:38 pm EST

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Americanas SA AMER3.SA said on Wednesday its Chief Executive Sergio Rial and investor relations officer Andre Covre resigned their positions after inconsistencies were detected in accounting entries.

The disparities found "reduced the balance in the suppliers account related to previous fiscal years" and are estimated to be of around 20 billion reais ($3.88 billion), Americanas said in a securities filing.

($1 = 5.1600 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.