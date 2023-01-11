Brazil's Americanas CEO resigns amid 'accounting inconsistencies'

SAO PAULO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Americanas SA AMER3.SA said on Wednesday its Chief Executive Sergio Rial and investor relations officer Andre Covre resigned their positions after inconsistencies were detected in accounting entries.

The disparities found "reduced the balance in the suppliers account related to previous fiscal years" and are estimated to be of around 20 billion reais ($3.88 billion), Americanas said in a securities filing.

($1 = 5.1600 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini)

