Brazil's Americanas board to remove directors, executives after accounting scandal

SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Americanas SA AMER3.SA said on Friday its board had decided to remove three directors and three executives amid investigations over so-called accounting inconsistencies.

Americanas, backed by the billionaire trio that founded investment firm 3G Capital, entered bankruptcy protection last month after disclosing "inconsistencies" in its accounting worth 20 billion reais ($3.88 billion).

In a securities filing, Americanas said three directors - Anna Christina Ramos Saicali, Jose Timotheo de Barros and Marcio Cruz Meirelles - had been removed "from all their roles and activities at the company and its subsidiaries."

Company executives Fabio da Silva Abrate, Flavia Carneiro and Marcelo da Silva Nunes were also removed, it said.

Americanas added that it has hired a forensic expertise institute to protect company data while its reorganization and legal procedures take place.

