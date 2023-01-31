Brazil's Americanas accounting inconsistencies are concerning, says minister

BRASILIA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's Labor Minister Luiz Marinho said on Tuesday that accounting inconsistencies at the Brazilian retailer Americanas SA AMER3.SA are reason for concern, though he stopped short of accusing Americanas of fraud.

"I cannot say that there was fraud, but that it smells (like), it smells," he said at a news conference.

Marinho said the company's problem raised concern in the financial market but not over its workers, who are also "victims."

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

