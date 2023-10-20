Brazil's Ambipar to raise at least $110 mln in share offering

Adds details, background in paragraphs 2-5

SAO PAULO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian environmental services provider Ambipar AMBP3.SA has filed for a follow on share offering looking to raise at least 560 million reais ($109.93 million), it said in a securities filing on Friday.

The move comes as Ambipar, which grew through nearly 50 acquisitions after its initial public offering in mid-2020 and expanded aggressively in countries such as the U.S. and Canada, looks to reinforce its cash position and reduce its debt.

The offering will initially comprise 30 million new shares, but it may be increased by up to 100% if demand allows it - which would take the total offering to 1.2 billion reais, considering its Thursday closing price of 18.63 reais per share.

Its controlling shareholder has committed to subscribe to shares worth up to 560 million reais, said Ambipar, which has founder and chief executive Tercio Borlenghi Junior as its largest shareholder with a 56.3% stake.

The offering, which is set to be price on Oct. 31, is being managed by investment banks BTG Pactual, Bradesco BBI, Itau BBA, Bank of America, Santander Brasil and UBS BB.

($1 = 5.0943 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

