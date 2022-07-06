Brazil's Ambipar subsidiary agrees on tie-up with HPX Corp

SAO PAULO, July 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian environmental services firm Ambipar AMBP3.SA said on Wednesday its subsidiary Emergencia Participacoes has agreed to a business combination with U.S.-listed SPAC HPX Corp HPX.N.

Upon completion of the deal, Cayman Islands-incorporated company Ambipar Emergency Response will hold all the shares issued by Emergencia and become publicly traded and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "AMBI," it said.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

