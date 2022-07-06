US Markets
HPX

Brazil's Ambipar subsidiary agrees on tie-up with HPX Corp

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published

Brazilian environmental services firm Ambipar said on Wednesday its subsidiary Emergencia Participacoes has agreed to a business combination with U.S.-listed SPAC HPX Corp.

SAO PAULO, July 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian environmental services firm Ambipar AMBP3.SA said on Wednesday its subsidiary Emergencia Participacoes has agreed to a business combination with U.S.-listed SPAC HPX Corp HPX.N.

Upon completion of the deal, Cayman Islands-incorporated company Ambipar Emergency Response will hold all the shares issued by Emergencia and become publicly traded and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "AMBI," it said.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular