Brazil's Ambipar subsidiary agrees merger with HPX Corp

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
SAO PAULO, July 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian environmental services firm Ambipar AMBP3.SA said on Wednesday its subsidiary Emergencia Participacoes has agreed on a tie-up with U.S.-listed SPAC HPX Corp HPX.Nto form Ambipar Emergency Response.

The deal values the combined firm at 3.1 billion reais ($575.50 million), the Brazilian company said in a securities filing, adding that it is expected to generate a capitalization of at least $168 million for Ambipar Response.

If there is no share redemption by current shareholders of HPX, said capitalization could reach up to $415 million, it added.

Upon completion of the deal, which is expected in the second half, Cayman Islands-incorporated company Ambipar Emergency Response will hold all the shares issued by Emergencia and become publicly traded and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "AMBI".

($1 = 5.3866 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Louise Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

