Brazil's Ambipar raises $142 mln in share offering

SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian environmental services provider Ambipar AMBP3.SA raised 716.90 million reais ($142.15 million) in a follow-on share offering priced at a 2.9% discount over its Tuesday closing price, the company said on Wednesday.

The transaction is part of Ambipar's efforts to reinforce its cash position and lower its debt, which it had set as a priority for 2023 after growing through nearly 50 acquisitions in recent years.

The offering was priced at 13.25 reais per share, Ambipar said in a securities filing, below its Tuesday closing of 13.65 reais.

The company noted that the offering initially comprising 30 million new shares ended up increased by 80% as demand allowed it. Founder Tercio Borlenghi Jr invested 560 million reais, as he had previously committed to do.

Investment banks BTG Pactual, Bradesco BBI, Itau BBA, Bank of America, Santander Brasil and UBS BB managed the offering.

($1 = 5.0434 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

