Brazil's Ambipar files for $110 mln share offering

SAO PAULO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian environmental services provider Ambipar AMBP3.SA has filed for a follow on share offering looking to raise at least 560 million reais ($109.93 million), it said in a securities filing on Friday.

($1 = 5.0943 reais)

