Brazil's Ambipar files for $110 mln share offering

October 20, 2023 — 08:34 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian environmental services provider Ambipar AMBP3.SA has filed for a follow on share offering looking to raise at least 560 million reais ($109.93 million), it said in a securities filing on Friday.

($1 = 5.0943 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

