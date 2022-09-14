Brazil's Ambipar buys Witt O'Briens in $161.5 mln deal

SAO PAULO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian environmental services provider Ambipar AMBP3.SA said on Wednesday it bought Witt O'Briens for an enterprise value of $161.5 million.

The deal, made through its subsidiary Ambipar Response, marks the company's entry into Asia and Oceania markets and strengthens its presence in the continents where it already operates, Ambipar said in a securities filing.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Steven Grattan)

