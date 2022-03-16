Brazil's Ambipar announces share buyback program

SAO PAULO March 16 (Reuters) - Ambipar AMBP3.SA, a Brazilian environmental services firm, said it planned to start a share buyback program targeting more than 2 million of its shares.

The Brazilian firm, which went public in 2020, said in a securities filing published late on Tuesday that the current price of its shares did not reflect the real value of its assets and the company's profitability potential.

The share buyback program would last through Sept. 15, 2023, the filing said.

The maximum quantity of shares to be acquired by the company would be up to 2,017,172, or 4.59% of the outstanding shares to date.

Ambipar, whose brand ambassador is Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, offers services ranging from generation, and transportation to recovery and final disposal of waste.

(Reporting by Steven Grattan; Editing by Edmund Blair)

