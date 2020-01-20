Brazil's Ambev sets ambitious target to end plastic pollution in packaging

Brazilian beverages company Ambev SA has set an ambitious target of eliminating plastic pollution in its packaging by 2025, in a push that an executive said on Monday has the potential to generate approximately 1 billion reais ($239.09 million) in business.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.