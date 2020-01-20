US Markets

Brazil's Ambev sets ambitious target to end plastic pollution in packaging

Brazilian beverages company Ambev SA has set an ambitious target of eliminating plastic pollution in its packaging by 2025, in a push that an executive said on Monday has the potential to generate approximately 1 billion reais ($239.09 million) in business.

