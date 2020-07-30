Brazil's Ambev Q2 profit falls 51.4% weighed by COVID-19, expenses

By Gabriela Mello

SAO PAULO, July 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian beverages firm Ambev SA ABEV3.SA reported a 51.4% tumble in second-quarter net profit on Thursday as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on sales and volumes in most regions while financial expenses also took a toll.

The Latin American unit of Anheuser Busch InBev ABI.BR said net income fell to 1.27 billion reais ($245.65 million) in the quarter ended on June 30 from 2.6 billion a year earlier, according to a securities filing.

"The full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our future results remains uncertain," Ambev said, adding it expects a slow recovery in operating performance given the cost pressure related to foreign exchange oscillations and the impact of the crisis on customer's available income.

Quarterly net revenue fell 4.4% to 11.6 billion reais, while volumes fell by 9.2% to 33.5 million hectoliters.

Total cost of goods sold rose 16.9% to 5.8 billion reais driven by inflation in Argentina, unfavorable foreign exchange rates and changes in its packaging mix.

The company's financial expenses rose by almost 40% in the second quarter, while general, sales and administrative costs climbed by 1%.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of over 3.35 billion reais were down 28.6%.

The Brazilian subsidiary AmBev, of which AB InBev owns 61.9%, has a presence in 16 countries in the Americas, including Argentina and Canada.

Ambev shares traded on the Sao Paulo stock exchange have fallen more than 18% so far this year, after rising 24.6% in 2019.

($1 = 5.1700 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello; editing by Jason Neely)

