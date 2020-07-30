US Markets

Brazil's Ambev Q2 profit falls 51.4% weighed by COVID-19, expenses

Contributor
Gabriela Mello Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

Brazilian beverages firm Ambev SA reported a 51.4% tumble in second-quarter net profit on Thursday as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on sales and volumes in most regions while financial expenses also took a toll.

By Gabriela Mello

SAO PAULO, July 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian beverages firm Ambev SA ABEV3.SA reported a 51.4% tumble in second-quarter net profit on Thursday as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on sales and volumes in most regions while financial expenses also took a toll.

The Latin American unit of Anheuser Busch InBev ABI.BR said net income fell to 1.27 billion reais ($245.65 million) in the quarter ended on June 30 from 2.6 billion a year earlier, according to a securities filing.

"The full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our future results remains uncertain," Ambev said, adding it expects a slow recovery in operating performance given the cost pressure related to foreign exchange oscillations and the impact of the crisis on customer's available income.

Quarterly net revenue fell 4.4% to 11.6 billion reais, while volumes fell by 9.2% to 33.5 million hectoliters.

Total cost of goods sold rose 16.9% to 5.8 billion reais driven by inflation in Argentina, unfavorable foreign exchange rates and changes in its packaging mix.

The company's financial expenses rose by almost 40% in the second quarter, while general, sales and administrative costs climbed by 1%.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of over 3.35 billion reais were down 28.6%.

The Brazilian subsidiary AmBev, of which AB InBev owns 61.9%, has a presence in 16 countries in the Americas, including Argentina and Canada.

Ambev shares traded on the Sao Paulo stock exchange have fallen more than 18% so far this year, after rising 24.6% in 2019.

($1 = 5.1700 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello; editing by Jason Neely)

((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular