Brazil's Ambev decides not to use brands in Copa America

SAO PAULO, June 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian beverage company Ambev SA ABEV3.SA will not involve its brands in the Copa America soccer tournament, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The move comes after Mastercard Inc MA.N said it had decided to temporarily remove its branding from the Copa America amid criticism over a last-minute decision to host the soccer tournament in Brazil, where COVID-19 is killing thousands daily.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chris Reese)

