Brazil's Ambev bets on a good 2022 for beer sector, says CEO

SAO PAULO, April 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian brewer Ambev SA ABEV3.SA should have a good year in terms of beer demand in Brazil, said its Chief Executive Jean Jereissati Neto on Wednesday.

"From the point of view of consumer demand, it should be a good year. We have a return to the bars... The World Cup will take place for the first time in the summer", said the Jereissati Neto on the second day of presentations to analysts and investors. However, he did not disclose numbers.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Peter Frontini)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.