US Markets

Brazil's Ambev bets on a good 2022 for beer sector, says CEO

Contributor
Alberto Alerigi Jr. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazilian brewer Ambev SA should have a good year in terms of beer demand in Brazil, said its Chief Executive Jean Jereissati Neto on Wednesday.

SAO PAULO, April 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian brewer Ambev SA ABEV3.SA should have a good year in terms of beer demand in Brazil, said its Chief Executive Jean Jereissati Neto on Wednesday.

"From the point of view of consumer demand, it should be a good year. We have a return to the bars... The World Cup will take place for the first time in the summer", said the Jereissati Neto on the second day of presentations to analysts and investors. However, he did not disclose numbers.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Peter Frontini)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular