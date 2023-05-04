Brazil's Ambev beats profit estimates in Q1

SAO PAULO, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian brewer Ambev SA ABER3.SA on Thursday reported a first quarter net profit of 3.82 billion reais ($765.45 million), up 8.2% from a year earlier and above market forecasts even as sales volumes fell slightly.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected a bottom line of 3.06 billion reais in the period.

($1 = 4.9905 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Susan Fenton)

