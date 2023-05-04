News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Ambev beats profit estimates in Q1

May 04, 2023 — 06:18 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian brewer Ambev SA ABER3.SA on Thursday reported a first quarter net profit of 3.82 billion reais ($765.45 million), up 8.2% from a year earlier and above market forecasts even as sales volumes fell slightly.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected a bottom line of 3.06 billion reais in the period.

($1 = 4.9905 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.