Brazil's Ambar Energia to acquire Copel's majority stake in gas-fired power plant

December 14, 2023 — 07:00 pm EST

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters

SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy firm Ambar Energia is set to buy electric utility Copel's 81.2% stake in natural gas-fired power plant UTE Araucaria for 320.7 million reais ($65.24 million), the firms said on Thursday.

The facility, located in the southern state of Parana, has an installed generation capacity of 484.15 megawatts (MW).

State-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA, which owns the remaining 18.8% stake in the power plant, can exercise its right to join in on the deal until Feb. 26, Ambar said in a statement.

After the deal, Ambar - owned by the J&F group, which also controls the world's largest meatpacker, JBS - will have a total generation capacity of 2.3 gigawatts (GW), it said.

($1 = 4.9155 reais)

