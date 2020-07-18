US Markets

Brazil's Amazon chief Raoni is hospitalized

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazil's top indigenous chief Raoni Metuktire has been hospitalized with digestive bleeding, according to a post on the Facebook page of Raoni's institute.

SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's top indigenous chief Raoni Metuktire has been hospitalized with digestive bleeding, according to a post on the Facebook page of Raoni's institute.

The 90-year-old Amazon icon is in a hospital in the city of Sinop, in Brazil's central state of Mato Grosso.

Raoni started showing symptoms of dehydration eight days ago and was initially taken from his tribe to a hospital nearby, the post said.

The Kayapo chief has become the symbol of the fight to stop deforestation in the Amazon.

Last year, Raoni called on Brazil's Congress to block President Jair Bolsonaro's policies, which he said are destroying the Amazon forest indigenous people depend on.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular