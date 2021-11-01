Commodities

Brazil's Alpargatas receives offer for stake in surfwear brand Osklen

Alberto Alerigi Jr. Reuters
Brazilian apparel maker Alpargatas said on Monday it has received a binding offer from Dass Nordeste Calçados e Artigos Esportivos SA to buy its 60% stake in surfwear brand Osklen.

The offer puts the total Enterprise Value of Osklen at up to 400 million reais ($70.43 million), Alpargatas said in a securities filing.

Alpargatas said the selling of its stake was in line with its strategy to focus on flip-flop brand Havaianas and expand into new brands and products.

($1 = 5.6797 reais)

