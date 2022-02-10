Brazil's Alpargatas prepares share offering of up to $383 mln, report says

Adds details

SAO PAULO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian shoemaker Alpargatas SA ALPA4.SA is preparing a follow-on share offering to raise up to 2 billion reais ($383 million), financial blog Brazil Journal reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The offering is aimed at reducing Alpargatas' leverage after it acquired a stake in California-based Rothy's for up to $475 million, the report said. Rothy's deal was announced in December.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Brazil Journal said Alpargatas is expected to officially announce the offering later on Thursday, after the market close, when it will also disclose its quarterly results.

Shares in Alpargatas closed at 26.84 reais on Wednesday.

($1 = 5.2259 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

