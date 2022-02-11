US Markets
C

Brazil's Alpargatas announces share offer to pay for Rothy's acquisition

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazilian shoemaker Alpargatas SA announced a follow-on offering of 37.5 million new common shares and 57.5 million new preferred shares as it looks to raise money to pay for the acquisition of a stake in Rothy's Inc.

SAO PAULO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian shoemaker Alpargatas SA ALPA4.SA announced a follow-on offering of 37.5 million new common shares and 57.5 million new preferred shares as it looks to raise money to pay for the acquisition of a stake in Rothy's Inc.

At Thursday's closing price of 26.60 reais per preferred share in Alpargatas, the offering could raise about 2.53 billion reais ($481.94 million), the shoemaker said in a securities filing.

The offering is expected to be priced on Feb. 22.

Alpargatas said controlling shareholders Itausa SA ITSA4.SA and Grupo MS have committed to take part.

Investment banks Itau BBA, Bank of America, J.P. Morgan, Bradesco BBI and Citigroup Brasil will manage the offering.

In December, Alpargatas acquired a stake of 49.99% in California-based Rothy's, which makes clothes and shoes from recycled products, for up to $475 million, in a plan for global expansion.

The plan to announce a new share offering was first reported by financial blog Brazil Journal, citing sources familiar with the matter.

($1=5.2496 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

C BAC

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular