Brazil's Allos to sell shopping mall stakes for $91 mln

Credit: REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

December 26, 2023 — 07:37 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian shopping mall operator Allos ALOS3.SA is set to sell stakes in several of its shopping malls for a total 442.8 million reais ($91.32 million), it said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

Allos said it had signed memoranda of understanding to divest its full 15% stake in Sao Luis Shopping, as well as to sell partial 15% stakes in Carioca Shopping, 10% in Villagio Caxias, 5% in Plaza Sul and up to 10% in Bangu Shopping.

It added it had also reached a firm agreement to sell 30% of the Estacao Curitiba Shopping mall, fully exiting the asset.

Allos did not reveal the buyers and noted that any deal still requires approval from Brazilian antitrust watchdog CADE.

($1 = 4.8489 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan and Chizu Nomiyama)

