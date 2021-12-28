Brazil's Aliansce evaluates tie-up with BR Malls, Brazil Journal reports

Adds BR Malls comment

SAO PAULO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian shopping mall operator Aliansce Sonae Shopping Centers SA ALSO3.SA has hired investment bank BTG Pactual BPAC3.SA to "evaluate an acquisition of or tie-up with" competitor BR Malls Participacoes SA BRML3.SA, online financial news website Brazil Journal reported on Tuesday.

A potential tie-up would create the biggest mall operator in Brazil, with 70 locations, Brazil Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

In an evening securities filing, BR Malls said that Aliansce had reached out regarding a potential deal, but gave few additional details.

"The company informs that it was contacted by Aliansce Sonae Shopping Centers SA to discuss the possibility of an eventual transaction between the two companies, clarifying that, until this date, no offer has been received," BR Malls wrote.

Aliansce closed on Tuesday with a market capitalization of 5.43 billion reais ($965 million), while BR Malls has a market capitalization of 6.84 billion reais.

Aliansce and BTG did not respond to comment requests sent by Reuters.

($1 = 5.63 reais)

(Reporting by André Romani in Sao Paulo and Gram Slattery in Rio de Janeiro Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

