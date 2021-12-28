Brazil's Aliansce evaluates tie-up with BR Malls, Brazil Journal reports

SAO PAULO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian shopping mall operator Aliansce Sonae Shopping Centers SA ALSO3.SA has hired investment bank BTG Pactual BPAC3.SA to "evaluate an acquisition of or tie-up with" competitor BR Malls Participacoes SA BRML3.SA, online financial news website Brazil Journal reported on Tuesday.

A potential tie-up would create the biggest mall operator in Brazil, with 70 locations, Brazil Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Aliansce closed on Tuesday with a market capitalization of 5.43 billion reais ($965 million), while BR Malls has a market capitalization of 6.84 billion reais.

Aliansce, BR Malls and BTG did not immediately respond to comment requests sent by Reuters.

($1 = 5.63 reais)

(Reporting by André Romani in Sao Paulo and Gram Slattery in Rio de Janeiro Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.