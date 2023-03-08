Brazil's agriculture chief plans China trip to discuss lifting beef export suspension

BRASILIA, March 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro said on Wednesday he will move forward a planned trip to China to later in March as Latin America's largest economy aims to resume beef exports halted by a case of mad cow's disease.

Favaro said he would visit China ahead of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's March 28 scheduled visit.

Shipments of beef to China were suspended following the confirmation of an atypical case of mad cow disease in the Brazilian state of Para in February.

The Brazilian government expects to resume beef exports to China in the next few days and is planning to request a revision of the protocol that triggered the ban, a government official said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Victor Borges; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

