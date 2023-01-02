Brazil's agricultural production will be the "most sustainable" in the world, says new agri minister

SAO PAULO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's new agriculture minister Carlos Favaro said on Monday that Brazil will have the "most sustainable" agricultural production in the world, his comments coming a day after Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn as the country's new President.

Favaro also said the ministry has the "challenge" of rebuilding bridges with the international community.

