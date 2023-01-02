US Markets

Brazil's agricultural production will be the "most sustainable" in the world, says new agri minister

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

January 02, 2023 — 02:46 pm EST

Written by Nayara Figueiredo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's new agriculture minister Carlos Favaro said on Monday that Brazil will have the "most sustainable" agricultural production in the world, his comments coming a day after Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn as the country's new President.

Favaro also said the ministry has the "challenge" of rebuilding bridges with the international community.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

