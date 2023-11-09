Brazil's Aeris launches $81 mln share offering, BTG commits to invest

SAO PAULO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian wind turbine blades manufacturer Aeris AERI3.SA has filed for a follow-on share offering to raise 400 million reais ($81.46 million) to reduce debt and meet cash needs, the company said in a securities filing late on Wednesday.

Aeris said a price of 0.84 real per share, a 10% discount over its Wednesday closing, would be set for the primary offering of 476.19 million shares.

Lender BTG Pactual BPAC11.SA has committed to buy any outstanding shares, which it can sell through a put option in two years' time, while Aeris' controlling shareholders - the Negrao family - have agreed to a call option to potentially buy the shares. The prices of the options were not disclosed.

BTG Pactual is also managing the offering.

In addition to reducing debt, the company said it would use the money for amortization operations due in 2024.

($1 = 4.9103 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan and Barbara Lewis)

