Brazil's Abitrigo forecasts wheat production at 10 million tonnes

SAO PAULO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Abitrigo, an industry group representing Brazilian flour millers, said on Tuesday Brazil may produce 10 million tonnes of wheat this season and not only 9 million tonnes, as the government projects.

During an event of the fertilizer industry, Rubens Barbosa, head of Abitrigo, said investments to grow wheat areas and output suggests Brazil, a net importer, can be wheat self-sufficient in five years, faster than the 10 years predicted by the government.

(Reporting by Ana Mano;)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.