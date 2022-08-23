Brazil's Abitrigo forecasts wheat production at 10 million tonnes

Commodities

Abitrigo, an industry group representing Brazilian flour millers, said on Tuesday Brazil may produce 10 million tonnes of wheat this season and not only 9 million tonnes, as the government projects.

During an event of the fertilizer industry, Rubens Barbosa, head of Abitrigo, said investments to grow wheat areas and output suggests Brazil, a net importer, can be wheat self-sufficient in five years, faster than the 10 years predicted by the government.

