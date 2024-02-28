Brazil's Abiove cuts 2024 soybean output estimate for second time this month

Adds lower yield commentary and weather issue explanation

SAO PAULO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Abiove has cut its estimate for Brazil's 2024 soybean output for the second time this month, the association representing global grain traders and crushers operating in Brazil said on Wednesday.

Abiove now expects local farmers to produce 153.8 million metric tons of soybeans, down from the 156.1 million it forecast in February and the 159 million tons produced in 2023.

Abiove said it lowered its soybean production estimate due to a reduction in expected national average soy yields, which were affected by adverse climate conditions in some places.

This year, the effects of the El Nino weather patter brought excessive heat and dryness to production areas including Mato Grosso, Brazil's top grain state, and excessive rains to the south of the country, which delayed the start of sowing in states such as Rio Grande do Sul.

Based on information from global grain traders, Abiove has revised its soybean national average yield to 3,411 kilograms per hectare against 3,597 kg/ha in 2023.

