Brazil's 3R Petroleum receives operational license for 3 oil fields

SAO PAULO, May 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil firm 3R Petroleum RRRP3.SA said on Friday that it received licenses from the country's environmental agency Ibama to operate three oil fields in the Potiguar basin.

The fields, Ubarana, Ubarana Oeste and Cioba, are part of a group of 22 concessions that the firm acquired from state-run firm Petrobras PETR4.SA last year for $1.38 billion.

