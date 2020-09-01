US Markets

Brazil's 3R Petroleum plans IPO to pay for Petrobras fields

Contributor
Anthony Boadle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

SAO PAULO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's 3R Petroleum registered on Tuesday to carry out an initial public offering of primary shares only on the Sao Paulo stock market, to raise capital to pay for assets privatized by state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA in the Polo de Macau on-shore and off-shore fields.

The company said in a statement the IPO will be coordinated by XP Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Genial Investimentos and banks Itau and Banco do Brasil.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Chris Reese)

((anthony.boadle@tr.com +55 61 98204-1110; https://twitter.com/anthonyboadle ;))

