Brazil's 3R Petroleum plans IPO to pay for Petrobras fields

SAO PAULO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's 3R Petroleum registered on Tuesday to carry out an initial public offering of primary shares only on the Sao Paulo stock market, to raise capital to pay for assets privatized by state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA in the Polo de Macau on-shore and off-shore fields.

The company said in a statement the IPO will be coordinated by XP Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Genial Investimentos and banks Itau and Banco do Brasil.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Chris Reese)

((anthony.boadle@tr.com +55 61 98204-1110; https://twitter.com/anthonyboadle ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.