Brazil's 3R Petroleum announces capital increase of up to $183 mln

April 17, 2023 — 08:38 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, April 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil firm 3R Petroleum Oleo e Gas SA RRRP3.SA announced late on Sunday a capital increase of up to 900 million reais ($183.36 million) through the offering of as much as 36.8 million common shares.

The move will increase 3R's cash position while optimizing its capital structure, reducing leverage and covering capital expenditures, the company said in a securities filings.

The lower-end of the capital increase was set at 600 million reais, which would represent an offering of 24.5 million shares priced at the fixed amount of 24.45 reais apiece. Shares in 3R closed at 32.87 reais on Friday.

($1 = 4.9085 reais)

Reuters
