Commodities

Brazil's 3Coracoes buys Mitsui coffee unit for $48 million

Contributors
Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Roberto Samora Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

Brazilian coffee company 3Coracoes announced on Monday the acquisition of a large part of Mitsui & Co Ltd's coffee business in Brazil for 210 million reais ($48.55 million).

Includes details of deal, context

SAO PAULO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian coffee company 3Coracoes announced on Monday the acquisition of a large part of Mitsui & Co Ltd's 8031.T coffee business in Brazil for 210 million reais ($48.55 million).

3Coracoes, a joint venture between local holding company Sao Miguel and Israel's Strauss Group Ltd STRS.TA, said in a statement that the deal includes two coffee processing plants, a distribution center and several brands.

The transaction also includes products such as coffee capsules and instant coffee that are currently being produced by Mitsui in the country.

3Coracoes said the deal will increase its leading share in Brazil's ground roasted coffee market, particularly boosting its presence in the center-west region.

Brazil is the world's largest producer and exporter of coffee, and the second-largest consumer after the United States.

Mitsui will retain its green coffee trading operation in Brazil, the statement said.

($1 = 4.3250 reais)

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Roberto Samora in Sao Paulo Editing by Matthew Lewis and Andrea Ricci)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +55 11 5644 7707; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

#TradeTalks: Underlying Deflationary Pressures – Commodity Review

Jill Malandrino is joined by Peter Borish, Chief Strategist at Quad Group, to discuss deflationary pressures as well as the commodity review.

Feb 7, 2020
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular