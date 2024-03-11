Brazil's 2024 soy sales hit 54.5 mln tons as farmers hesitate

By Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO, March 11 (Reuters) - Sales of the 2023/24 soybean harvest in Brazil reached 36.6% of projected production, behind the historical average for the period but slightly ahead of last year at this time, according to agribusiness consultancy Safras & Mercado on Monday.

Based on Safras' estimated soybean output for Brazil this season, farmers have sold an estimated 54.5 million metric tons to buyers like exporters and domestic processors.

Brazil competes with the United States and Argentina in global soybean markets. It sells most of its soybean output, especially to China.

"Farmer selling has progressed because producers, despite falling [grain] prices, need cash," said Luiz Fernando Roque, a soy analyst at Safras, in separate comments sent to Reuters. "At times, when the market stopped falling, farmer selling picked up but naturally the pace of sale remains below average."

He said the Brazilian soy grower will try to hold on as much as possible to his crop until prices improve.

Safras expects Brazilian soybean farmers to produce 149.1 million tons of soybeans this season, which was marked by hot and dry weather in the center-west of Brazil and excessive rainfall in the south of the country.

Soy sales involved 35.4% of estimated production at this juncture in 2023 and the five-year average for the period is 50.1%, Safras said.

Compared with February, sales of the current crop, which farmers are still reaping from fields countrywide, increased 4.7 percentage points, Safras said.

