Brazil's 2024 soy production to fall below last season's, Patria forecasts

By Ana Mano and Gabriel Araujo

SAO PAULO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's soybean crop will reach 150.67 million metric tons in the 2023/24 cycle, below last season's 154.10 million tons, consultancy Patria Agronegocios said on Thursday, as it factors in the effects of a severe drought in key producing states.

The projection represents a 2.2% drop from Brazil's soy output in the 2022/23 cycle, Patria said. It is the first seen by Reuters that predicts a smaller soy production for the current season compared with the previous one.

In relation to the consultancy's previous soy crop estimate, the projection implies a 5.14 ​​million tons fall for soy output in Brazil, the world's largest producer and exporter of the commodity.

Thursday's cut also represents one of the most aggressive by any private forecaster so far in the season, which began in mid-September in top grain supplier Mato Grosso state.

After farmers started planting their new crop, projections hovered around 164 million tons.

"Yield reductions were noted in almost all the main producing states, especially Center-West ones, Northeast and Tocantins (in the North)," Patria said.

The consultancy cited a delayed planting cycle as a reflection of "evident water stress" in parts of Rondonia, Mato Grosso, Goias and Tocantins, as well as and low germination quality amid high temperatures in those areas.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Ana Mano and Roberto Samora; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Alison Williams)

