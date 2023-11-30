Brazil's 2024 soy production to fall below last season's, Patria forecasts

SAO PAULO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's soybean crop will reach 150.67 million metric tons in the 2023/24 cycle, below last year's 154.10 million tons, consultancy Patria Agronegocios said on Thursday, as it factors in the effects of drought in key producing states like Mato Grosso.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Ana Mano and Roberto Samora; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.