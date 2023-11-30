News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's 2024 soy production to fall below last season's, Patria forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/RODOLFO BUHRER

November 30, 2023 — 07:50 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo, Ana Mano, Roberto Samora for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's soybean crop will reach 150.67 million metric tons in the 2023/24 cycle, below last year's 154.10 million tons, consultancy Patria Agronegocios said on Thursday, as it factors in the effects of drought in key producing states like Mato Grosso.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Ana Mano and Roberto Samora; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.