Brazil's 2024 coffee crop seen promising, but challenging quality-wise

July 27 (Reuters) - Coffee fields in Brazil, the world's largest arabica exporter, are looking very healthy after positive weather seen this year and on track for an excellent 2024 crop, but there are challenges ahead due to the expected influence of the El Nino weather pattern, experts said on Thursday.

During a conference organized by Cooxupe, the world's largest coffee co-op and Brazil's number one coffee exporter, forecasters and agronomists presented their views on the status of Brazil's arabica coffee fields, looking at the potential for next year's production.

In general they see trees in very good condition, very leafy, and with potential to deliver a larger output in 2024, but the prospect of early and frequent second half rains - one of the characteristics of El Nino for centre-south Brazil - could hurt the quality of the new crop.

"We had very good vegetation growth, branches are developing a high number of knots," said José Donizeti Alves, an agronomy professor at the Lavras Federal University (UFLA).

But he added that the weather is expected to be wetter than normal, which could bring an early flowering as well as several subsequent ones, a development that would result on uneven fruit growth and maturing.

"We will certainly have a crop with worse drinking quality," Alves said.

Marco Antonio dos Santos, a partner at agricultural weather forecaster Rural Clima, said that the El Nino usually brings more recurring rains to the Brazil arabica coffee belt (Minas Gerais and Sao Paulo states).

He believes that the wetter outlook will bring several flowering events starting in August, with most of them potentially successful to generate fruit, causing cherries to have different development stages in the trees.

That usually hurts quality because at the time of the harvest the farmer collects cherries that are green, ripe and also ones that passed maturing point.

