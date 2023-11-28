Brazil's 2024/25 coffee crop seen at record 74.2 mln bags - broker

By Marcelo Teixeira and Gabriel Araujo

NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Coffee production in Brazil, the world's largest exporter, was projected on Tuesday to reach an all-time high of 74.24 million 60-kg bags in the 2024/25 crop, surpassing the previous record posted in 2020/21, broker and analyst hEDGEpoint Global Markets said in a report.

It said that arabica coffee production next year is expected to reach 48.31 million bags, up from its previous forecast of 47.63 million bags. Robusta production was projected to jump to 25.93 million bags, from the 23.28 million bags forecast before.

The projection is one of the first in the market so far for next year's crop. Most analysts are expecting a larger production in 2024/25 compared to the current crop, but not all of them think production could be a record, surpassing the big crop of 2020/21.

hEDGEpoint analyst Natalia Gandolphi said in the report that robusta production in Brazil will rise sharply with good development in the coffee fields in Espirito Santo state, despite a recent dry spell.

The analyst said that recent extremely high temperatures had only a limited impact on arabica production.

With the revision for the Brazilian crop, the broker expects the global coffee supply balance to have a surplus of 3.38 million bags in 2024/25, versus a deficit of 1.5 million bags in 2023/24.

