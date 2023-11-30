Brazil's 2024/25 coffee crop seen at 69-71 mln bags - analyst

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2024/25 coffee production was projected on Thursday in a range between 69 and 71 million 60-kg bags, up from 66.65 million bags estimated for the current 2023/24 (July-June) crop, according to Safras & Mercado analysts.

Brazil's 2024/25 arabica coffee crop was seen at 46-47 million bags compared to 43.5 million bags in the current crop, while the country's robusta coffee production next year was estimated at 23-24 million bags versus 23.15 million bags in 2023/24, Safras said.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Gabriel Araujo)

