Brazil's 2024/25 coffee crop seen at 69-71 mln bags - analyst

November 30, 2023 — 12:03 pm EST

Written by Marcelo Teixeira and Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2024/25 coffee production was projected on Thursday in a range between 69 and 71 million 60-kg bags, up from 66.65 million bags estimated for the current 2023/24 (July-June) crop, according to Safras & Mercado analysts.

Brazil's 2024/25 arabica coffee crop was seen at 46-47 million bags compared to 43.5 million bags in the current crop, while the country's robusta coffee production next year was estimated at 23-24 million bags versus 23.15 million bags in 2023/24, Safras said.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Gabriel Araujo)

