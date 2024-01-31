Brazil's 2024/25 coffee crop projected at 67.15 mln bags -Comexim

Adds data on exports, comment from Comexim

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2024/25 (July-June) coffee production was projected on Wednesday at 67.15 million bags, only about 2% more than the previous crop output, as unfavorable weather will prevent the new crop from reaching its full potential, said trader Comexim.

Comexim, which is one of the five largest exporters of Brazilian coffee, revised upwards its projection for the current crop (2023/24) to 65.75 million bags from 64 million bags previously, saying strong export numbers indicate production was larger than it expected.

Regarding the new crop, Comexim said that the projection released today is smaller than initial ideas of a production close to 68 or 69 million bags, since fields lacked ideal amounts of rain and the extreme heat late last year hurt the flowering period.

"Forecasts for the new Brazil crop remain wide ranging. Most estimates have been revised lower due to weather, and our numbers are no different," it said in a note.

Comexim estimates Brazil's 2024/25 coffee production to be split at 45.15 million bags of arabica (up 3.7% versus previous crop) and 22 million bags of robusta (down 0.9%).

The company as well revised its number for 2023/24 exports to nearly 45 million bags from 41.5 million bags previously, and said it expects exports to be strong again in 2024/25 at 45 million bags.

