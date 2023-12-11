Brazil's 2023/24 soybean planting hits 91%, says AgRural

Adds background, quotes

SAO PAULO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2023/24 soybean planting had reached 91% of the expected area as of Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up 6 percentage points from the previous week.

Sowing continues to lag behind last year's levels, when 95% of the areas had been planted at the same time, AgRural said in a statement.

The consultancy last week trimmed its forecast for this year's crop to 159.1 million metric tons from 163.5 million tons due to excessive heat and lack of rains in major producing states like Mato Grosso.

"Mato Grosso is still the biggest concern, as rains remain below average and very high temperatures continue to weigh on productivity," AgRural said.

Lack of rainfall and heat have also started to worry farmers in the North and Northeast of Brazil, it added.

AgRural also reported that farmers in center-south Brazil have planted 95% of the area expected for their first 2024 corn crop, up from 91% a week ago but below slightly the 96% registered a year earlier.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.