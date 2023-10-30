Brazil's 2023/24 soybean planting hits 40%, says AgRural

Adds details, context in paragraphs 3-6

SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2023/24 soybean planting had reached as of last Thursday 40% of the expected area, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up 10 percentage points from the previous week.

Sowing continues to lag behind last year's levels, when 46% of the areas had been planted at the same time, AgRural said in a statement.

Fieldwork lost steam in top grain producing state Mato Grosso as some areas there grapple with dry weather, affecting the overall sowing pace in Brazil even as other states registered some favorable showers, the consultancy added.

"The light and scattered rains forecast for Mato Grosso arrived and helped alleviate the heat, but volumes and distribution were still very irregular," it said.

"In the driest and/or most delayed areas, the fear of needing to replant large soybean areas and sow part of the second 2024 corn crop out of the ideal window persists."

AgRural also reported that farmers in center-south Brazil have planted 53% of the area expected for their first 2024 corn crop, up from 46% a week ago but below the 56% registered a year earlier.

