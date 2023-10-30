News & Insights

Commodities

Brazil's 2023/24 soybean planting hits 40%, says AgRural

Credit: REUTERS/RODOLFO BUHRER

October 30, 2023 — 07:59 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2023/24 soybean planting had reached as of last Thursday 40% of the expected area, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up 10 percentage points from the previous week.

Sowing continues to lag behind last year's levels, when 46% of the areas had been planted at the same time, AgRural said in a statement.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.