Brazil's 2023/24 soybean planting hits 30%, says AgRural

SAO PAULO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2023/24 soybean planting has reached as of last Thursday 30% of the expected area, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up 13 percentage points from the previous week.

Sowing continues to lag behind last year's levels, when 34% of the areas had been planted at the same time, AgRural said in a statement.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

