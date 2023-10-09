Brazil's 2023/24 soybean planting hits 10.1%, says AgRural

Adds details in paragraphs 3-5

SAO PAULO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2023/24 soybean planting has reached as of last Thursday 10.1% of the expected area, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up 4.8 percentage points from the previous week.

Sowing remains slightly above the 9.6% seen at the same time a year ago but no longer represents the quickest pace on record, as it now falls short of the 10.7% reported in 2016/17, AgRural said in a statement.

Parana state in southern Brazil is still leading the way in planting but work in the fields was affected last week by heavy showers, the consultancy noted. In top grain producing state Mato Grosso, it added, rainfall remains irregular.

AgRural also reported that farmers in center-south Brazil have planted 37% of the area expected for their first 2024 corn crop, up from 32% a week ago but slightly below the 39% registered a year earlier.

First corn planting is near the end in Brazil's three southernmost states, it said, but excessive rainfall in the region as well as damages caused by the so-called corn leafhoppers have been worrying producers.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.