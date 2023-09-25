Brazil's 2023/24 soybean planting hits 1.9%, says AgRural

SAO PAULO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2023/24 soybean planting has reached as of last Thursday 1.9% of the expected area, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said in a statement on Monday, above the 1.5% seen at the same period a year ago.

Sowing was up 1.3 percentage point from the previous week driven by Parana state, where farmers took advantage of early September rains to advance in planting, AgRural said.

