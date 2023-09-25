News & Insights

Brazil's 2023/24 soybean planting hits 1.9%, says AgRural

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

September 25, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2023/24 soybean planting has reached as of last Thursday 1.9% of the expected area, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said in a statement on Monday, above the 1.5% seen at the same period a year ago.

Sowing was up 1.3 percentage point from the previous week driven by Parana state, where farmers took advantage of early September rains to advance in planting, AgRural said.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

