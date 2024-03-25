Brazil's 2023/24 soybean harvest hits 69%, says AgRural

Adds more details on data in paragraphs 3-6

SAO PAULO, March 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's soybean harvest for the 2023/24 cycle had reached 69% of the planted area as of last Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up 6 percentage points from the previous week.

The figure was slightly below the 70% seen at the same time a year earlier.

Harvesting is now concentrated in the Matopiba region and in Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul, "where producers are reporting good yields," AgRural said in a statement.

Second corn planting in Brazil's center-south has now been completed, AgRural added, slightly earlier than in the previous when 96% of the area had been sown at this point.

"With sowing over, the focus now shifts to the weather and its impact on crop development," the consultancy said.

Warm weather and irregular rains are a concern to producers in Parana state and southern Mato Grosso do Sul state. Despite a drop in temperatures in recent days, rainfall in both states is still lacking.

