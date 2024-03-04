Brazil's 2023/24 soybean harvest hits 48%, says AgRural

Adds more details on data

SAO PAULO, March 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's soybean harvest for the 2023/24 cycle had reached 48% of the planted area as of last Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up 8 percentage points from the previous week.

The figure was also above the 43% seen at the same time a year earlier.

A welcome rain volume in Rio Grande do Sul state and less intense showers in the Matopiba region were the "highlights of the week," AgRural said in a statement.

Sowing of the country's second corn crop continued at a strong pace and reached 86% of the estimated area in the center-south region, according to the consultancy, compared with 73% a week earlier and 70% a year earlier.

