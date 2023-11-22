Brazil's 2023/24 soy crop to hit record despite bad weather -Agroconsult

Adds details, more estimates

SAO PAULO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's soybean crop is expected to reach a record 161.6 million metric tons in 2023/24, agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult said on Wednesday, despite weather issues that are seen keeping overall production below the country's potential.

According to Agroconsult, adverse weather with irregular rainfall in center-northern Brazil is set to cap this season's crop by 7.6 million tons, with most of the losses registered in top grain producing state Mato Grosso.

Even so, output will be larger than the 159.7 million tons seen in the previous cycle, as the planted area is forecast to grow 2.9% to 45.7 million hectares and yields are set to improve in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil's southernmost state.

The South American country, the world's largest soybean producer and exporter, is expected to see shipments decline next year amid higher production in neighboring Argentina, which faced a crop fail this year because of a historic drought.

In 2023, Agroconsult said, Brazil's soybean exports - which have China as main destination - were estimated at a record 101.1 million tons, up 28.6% from the previous year. In 2024, they are forecast to decline to 100.9 million tons.

The consultancy forecast soybean output from Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia and Uruguay combined to total 228.6 million tons in 2023/24, a jump from the 193.7 million tons produced this year.

Agroconsult also released fresh estimates for Brazil's corn and cotton crops.

Total corn production is seen reaching 128.7 million tons in 2023/24, down form the record 138.4 million tons in the previous season, as the planted area is expected to fall 5.1% to 21.2 million hectares.

That comes as farmers prefer to sow more areas with cotton, which is more profitable than the cereal at the moment, Agroconsult said.

Cotton area was estimated to rise 14.9% year-on-year to 1.94 million hectares, while output was forecast to jump 16.4% to an all-time high 3.74 million tons.

