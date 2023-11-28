Brazil's 2023/24 soy crop seen at 10 mln T lower than expected - MB Agro

By Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers are expected to reap 10 million tons less soybeans than initially forecast, after a drought slammed Mato Grosso state farmers who planted their crop early, Alexandre Mendonça de Barros, partner at MB Agro consultancy, said on Tuesday.

After a dryer than expected October in Brazil and late November rains, MB Agro projected output at 155 million metric tons of soybeans in the 2023/24 cycle.

A smaller-than-forecast soy crop also lowers Brazil's export potential in 2024 to 96 million tons, from the more than 100 million tons previously expected, Barros notedduring a presentationattended by the press.

"I think the worst moment is behind us," Barros said in reference to the El Niño climate phenomenon, which made rains scarcer and more irregular in the north of the country while causing heavy downpours in the south.

According to Barros, the sharp drop in soy production expectations, one of the most aggressive to date by private consultancies, is due to "the worst start to the harvest I have seen in 30 years in Mato Grosso," the largest Brazilian grain state.

Brazilian soy farmers usually start planting beans in mid-September in top grower Mato Grosso. But lack of rains forced many to delay sowing or to replant, reducing yield potential and output potential.

The issue also affects planting intentions for Brazil's second corn crop, which is sowed after the oilseed is harvested in the same areas, and represents about 75% of production in a given year.

Barros pegged Brazil's second corn production at 90 million tons, slightly below crop agency Conab's 91.2 million ton forecast.

MB Agro also projects Brazilian exports at 40 million tons in 2024, below the more than 50 million tons forecast for 2023, when Brazil became the world's largest corn supplier, overtaking the United States.

